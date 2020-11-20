Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer sharpening the knife in a traditional way PhotosFeature Photos A labourer sharpening the knife in a traditional way Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 9:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-201120 SIALKOT: November 20 - A labourer sharpening the knife in a traditional way. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP29-201120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional way at their field. APP photo by Munir Butt GILGIT: October 13 – Children catching fishes in a traditional way on the banks of river. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain MULTAN: September 05 – Youngsters catching fishes in a traditional way in Sikandari Nala. APP Photo by Safdar Abbas