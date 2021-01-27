Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer preparing ceilings to be used during construction work of houses... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer preparing ceilings to be used during construction work of houses at his workplace at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 8:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-270121 RAWALPINDI: January 27 - A labourer preparing ceilings to be used during construction work of houses at his workplace at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer taking a nap in his wheelbarrow while having to work in the city Labourers busy in construction work of main sewerage line near Northern Bypass during development in the city Labourers busy in construction work of Rawal Dam flyover and underpass during development work in Federal Capital