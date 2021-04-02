Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at Pirwadai area Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 4:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-020421 RAWALPINDI: April 02 A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at Pirwadai area. APP photo by Abid Zia APP09-020421 ALSO READ A labourer loading potato filled bags on a delivery truck at Vegetable Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer loading potato filled bags on a delivery truck at Vegetable Market A labourer loading potatoes filled to a delivery truck in Fruit and Vegetable Market A labourer preparing khas a part of air-cooler at his roadside workplace