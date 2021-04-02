Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer loading potato filled bags on a delivery truck at Vegetable... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer loading potato filled bags on a delivery truck at Vegetable Market Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 4:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-020421 ISLAMABAD: April 02 - A labourer loading potato filled bags on a delivery truck at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Abid Zia APP08-020421 ALSO READ A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at Pirwadai area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at Pirwadai area Female labourers sorting good quality of garlic at Vegetable Market A labourer loading potatoes filled to a delivery truck in Fruit and Vegetable Market