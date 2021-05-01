Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer busy in offloading heavy bags of vegetables from a delivery... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer busy in offloading heavy bags of vegetables from a delivery truck Sat, 1 May 2021, 8:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-010521 ISLAMABAD: May 01 - A labourer busy in offloading heavy bags of vegetables from a delivery truck. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Labourer busy in earning livelihood for his family and kids by shifting bricks at an under construction house by ignoring Laborers' Day where as the world celebrating International Labourers Day on Saturdady to pay tributes to the laborers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourer busy in earning livelihood for his family and kids by shifting bricks at an under construction house by ignoring Laborers’ Day where as... A laborer busy in offloading vegetables from delivery truck at Vegetable Market A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad