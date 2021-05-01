APP02-010521 ISLAMABAD: May 01 - A labourer busy in offloading heavy bags of vegetables from a delivery truck. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  Labourer busy in earning livelihood for his family and kids by shifting bricks at an under construction house by ignoring Laborers' Day where as the world celebrating International Labourers Day on Saturdady to pay tributes to the laborers

