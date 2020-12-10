Home Photos General Coverage Photos A labourer busy in drying the traditional wreath after preparing at Tando... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A labourer busy in drying the traditional wreath after preparing at Tando Yousuf area Thu, 10 Dec 2020, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-101220 HYDERABAD: December 10 A labourer busy in drying the traditional wreath after preparing at Tando Yousuf area. APP photo by Akram Ali APP14-101220 ALSO READ Labourers are busy unloading corn for drying from delivery truck RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers are busy unloading corn for drying from delivery truck Labourer busy in spreading cemented fence for drying at his workplace HYDERABAD: November 11 A female labourer preparing clay-made items at Kumhar Para. APP photo by Akram Ali