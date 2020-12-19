Home Photos Feature Photos A labour busy in work at under construction road during development work... PhotosFeature Photos A labour busy in work at under construction road during development work at Tando Muhammad Khan Road Sat, 19 Dec 2020, 5:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-191220 HYDERABAD: December 19 A labour busy in work at under construction road during development work at Tando Muhammad Khan Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP11-191220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR view of construction work of main entrance gate of city near Nag Shah Chowk A view of construction work of re-carpeting Charsadda Road A view of Liberty Chowks roads painted with different colours