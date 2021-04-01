Home Photos General Coverage Photos A kite picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy at a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A kite picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy at a roadside Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 7:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-010421 FAISALABAD: April 01 A kite picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy at a roadside. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP20-010421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy Kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy in a canal Bird Kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy in canal