A Karachi Kings' Irshad Iqbal celebrates as he bowled out Quetta Gladiators batsman Cutting during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium
APP67-200221 KARACHI: February 20 - A Karachi Kings' Irshad Iqbal celebrates as he bowled out Quetta Gladiators batsman Cutting during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP69-200221
KARACHI: February 20 – Quetta Gladiators Chris Gayle in action during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL -6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP70-200221
KARACHI: February 20 – Quetta Gladiators Chris Gayle in action during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL -6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP71-200221
KARACHI: February 20 – A Karachi Kings’ celebrates the wicket of Quetta Gladiator’s Chris Gayle during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 20-21) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP68-200221
KARACHI: February 20 – A Karachi Kings’ Irshad Iqbal celebrates as he bowled out Quetta Gladiators batsman Cutting during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  A view of thick smog that engulfs whole the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR