APP67-200221 KARACHI: February 20 - A Karachi Kings' Irshad Iqbal celebrates as he bowled out Quetta Gladiators batsman Cutting during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP69-200221KARACHI: February 20 – Quetta Gladiators Chris Gayle in action during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL -6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP70-200221KARACHI: February 20 – Quetta Gladiators Chris Gayle in action during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL -6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP71-200221KARACHI: February 20 – A Karachi Kings' celebrates the wicket of Quetta Gladiator's Chris Gayle during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 20-21) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP68-200221KARACHI: February 20 – A Karachi Kings' Irshad Iqbal celebrates as he bowled out Quetta Gladiators batsman Cutting during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 6-2021) cricket T20 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi