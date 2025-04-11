A high-level meeting dedicated to strengthening mutual tourism and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The meeting was attended by H.E. Mr. Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Mr. Aftab Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, and prominent tourism industry stakeholders from both countries’ public and private tourism sectors
