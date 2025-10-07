A high-level delegation from Acumen Board, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Jacqueline Novogratz, accompanied by Mr. Poul Carsten Stendevad, President and Chief Investment Officer, and Dr. Ayesha Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Acumen Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division.
