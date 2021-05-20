Home Photos Feature Photos A herd of sheep grazing at a roadside greenbelt PhotosFeature Photos A herd of sheep grazing at a roadside greenbelt Thu, 20 May 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-200521 ISLAMABAD: May 20 A herd of sheep grazing at a roadside greenbelt. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ CDA staffers trimming grass on the greenbelt at I-8 Sector RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A group of elderly person playing cards at a roadside greenbelt CDA staffers trimming grass on the greenbelt at I-8 Sector Volunteers distributing free food among people to break their fasting on the greenbelt at Alamgir Road during Holy fasting month of Ramadan Paid Advertisements