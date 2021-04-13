Home Photos Feature Photos A herd of sheep and goats gathered under the shadow of tree... PhotosFeature Photos A herd of sheep and goats gathered under the shadow of tree during hot weather in the city Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-130421 LARKANA: April 13 A herd of sheep and goats gathered under the shadow of tree during hot weather in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Youngster busy in cutting hair of a sheep at New Multan Colony RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather in the city Youngster busy in cutting hair of a sheep at New Multan Colony A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree at Qasimabad