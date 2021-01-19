Home Photos Feature Photos A herd of camels walking freely at Vehari Road creating hurdle in... PhotosFeature Photos A herd of camels walking freely at Vehari Road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of concerned authorities Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-190121 MULTAN: January 19 - A herd of camels walking freely at Vehari Road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of massive traffic jam during first working day at Provincial Capital GILGIT: September 03 – FWO workers busy in clearing the Skardu-Gilgit Road blocked area due to heavy land sliding at Shingus area. APP Photo... GILGIT: September 03 – People crossing Skardu-Gilgit Road blocked area by foot due to heavy land sliding at Shingus area. APP Photo by Ashraf...