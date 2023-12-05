A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rice Canal

A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rice Canal
APP35-051223 LARKANA: December 05 - A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rice Canal. APP/NAS/MAF/TZD
A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rice Canal
APP35-051223
LARKANA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services