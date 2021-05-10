Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker sanitizing the waiting area at Rawalpindi Railways Station as... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker sanitizing the waiting area at Rawalpindi Railways Station as passengers arrives to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones Mon, 10 May 2021, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-100521 RAWALPINDI: May 10 People arrives at Rawalpindi Railways Station to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones. APP photo by Abid Zia APP30-100521 APP31-100521 APP32-100521 ALSO READ Women busy in purchasing different items for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from roadside vendor RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Passengers boarding on train at Rawalpindi Railways Station to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones Women busy in purchasing different items for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from roadside vendor It’s high time to support poor on Eid: Dr Kudella Paid Advertisements