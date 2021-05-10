A health worker sanitizing the waiting area at Rawalpindi Railways Station as passengers arrives to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones
APP31-100521 RAWALPINDI: May 10  People arrives at Rawalpindi Railways Station to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP30-100521

APP31-100521

APP32-100521

ALSO READ  Women busy in purchasing different items for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from roadside vendor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR