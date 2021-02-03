Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 10:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-030221 LAHORE: February 03 A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar witnessing vaccination to Dr. Faraz on the start of COVIC-19 vaccination RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar witnessing vaccination to Dr. Faraz on the start of COVIC-19 vaccination