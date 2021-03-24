Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker administering the corona vaccine to an elderly female after...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA health worker administering the corona vaccine to an elderly female after inaugurating the campaign at Sports Complex Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 6:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-240321 SIALKOT: March 24 A health worker administering the corona vaccine to an elderly female after inaugurating the campaign at Sports Complex. APP Photo by Munir ButtAPP39-240321ALSO READ President Xi congratulates President Alvi on Pakistan DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect from corona virusA disable person on the way on motorcycle with family without wearing the protective facemasks at LatifabadA paramedic staff taking sample of lady for corona test at COVID-19 Sampling Center Latifabad