Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker administering the anti-polio drops to a student during anti-polio... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker administering the anti-polio drops to a student during anti-polio vaccine campaign in a school at Latifabad Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-290321 HYDERABAD: March 29 A health worker administering the anti-polio drops to a student during anti-polio vaccine campaign in a school at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP22-290321 ALSO READ A health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the city at Haji Camp Bus Terminal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the city at Haji Camp Bus Terminal Lady health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during 5-day anti-polio campaign at Allied Hospital A health worker administering the corona vaccine to an elderly female after inaugurating the campaign at Sports Complex