Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker administering corona vaccine to a senior citizen at vaccination... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker administering corona vaccine to a senior citizen at vaccination center at Latifabad Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 8:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-150421 HYDERABAD: April 15 A health worker administering corona vaccine to a senior citizen at vaccination center at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at... A health worker administering corona vaccine to an elderly person at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad Renowned actor Talat Hussain being administered COVID-19 vaccine at Vaccination Center, Arts Council of Pakistan