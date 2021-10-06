PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker administering anti-corona vaccine to students at DC High School Wed, 6 Oct 2021, 4:33 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP18-061021 LARKANA: October 06 - A health worker administering anti-corona vaccine to students at DC High School. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP18-061021 LARKANA: APP19-061021 LARKANA: October 06 – A health worker registering students before administering anti-corona vaccine at Government Gajan Pur High School. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar