Home Photos Feature Photos A health official vaccinate child at Shah Jamal during anti polio campaign PhotosFeature Photos A health official vaccinate child at Shah Jamal during anti polio campaign Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 8:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-161220 LAHORE: December 16 A health official vaccinate child at Shah Jamal during anti polio campaign. APP Photo Amir Khan APP30-161220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health worker administering polio drop to children in the train during an anti-polio campaign at Railway Station Health worker administering polio drop to children during 5-day of anti-polio campaign in the city A health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at Government Bhitai Hospital