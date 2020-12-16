Home Photos Feature Photos A gypsy woman along with her daughter searching valuables from heap of... PhotosFeature Photos A gypsy woman along with her daughter searching valuables from heap of garbage in Federal Capital Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 6:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-161220 ISLAMABAD: December 16 A gypsy woman along with her daughter searching valuables from heap of garbage in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP06-161220 ALSO READ Gypsy children searching valuable items from garbage at Latifabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy children searching valuable items from garbage at Latifabad A group of needy persons searching for useful items from the road side garbage for domestic use Gypsy woman on the way while carrying dry branches on her head at Bajagge area