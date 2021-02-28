Home Photos Feature Photos A gypsy person searching useable items from nullah filled with garbage in...PhotosFeature PhotosA gypsy person searching useable items from nullah filled with garbage in Federal Capital Sun, 28 Feb 2021, 5:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-280221 ISLAMABAD: February 28 -A gypsy person searching useable items from nullah filled with garbage in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP04-280221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGypsy persons crossing road while carrying dry wood on their head on the way to their destination in Federal CapitalGypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at Vegetable MarketA gypsy youngster finding iron from waste of coal in front of Steel Factory