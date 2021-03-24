A gypsy person collecting valuables from waste material floating on surface of water at Rakh Branch Canal
APP13-240321 FAISALABAD: March 24 - A gypsy person collecting valuables from waste material floating on surface of water at Rakh Branch Canal. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP13-240321

ALSO READ  An employee of Irrigation Department removing waste material from Rakh Branch Canal near Thatha Bridge for smooth flow of water

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR