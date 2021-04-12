Home Photos Feature Photos A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree... PhotosFeature Photos A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree at Qasimabad Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 8:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-120421 HYDERABAD: April 12 A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree at Qasimabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoy the swing tied with tree at Tando Yousuf area A child traveling on the rear side of a van at Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned... An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at National Press Club to mark the spring season in Federal Capital