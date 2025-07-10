Thursday, July 10, 2025
A gypsy couple enjoys a game of Ludo on a roadside footpath, turning leisure time into a simple moment of joy

A gypsy couple enjoys a game of Ludo on a roadside footpath, turning leisure time into a simple moment of joy
APP36-100725 MULTAN: July 10 – A gypsy couple enjoys a game of Ludo on a roadside footpath, turning leisure time into a simple moment of joy.
A gypsy couple enjoys a game of Ludo on a roadside footpath, turning leisure time into a simple moment of joy
APP36-100725
MULTAN
