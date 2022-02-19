PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A group photograph with visiting delegation of parliamentarians from Pakistan with Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN during a reception at Pakistan House Sat, 19 Feb 2022, 6:06 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP11-190222 NEW YORK: February 19 - A group photograph with visiting delegation of parliamentarians from Pakistan with Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN during a reception at Pakistan House. APP APP11-190222 NEW YORK: