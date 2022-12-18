A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex

A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex
APP24-181222 ISLAMABAD: December 18 - A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex. APP/IRK/TZD/FHA
A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex
APP24-181222 ISLAMABAD
A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex
APP23-181222 ISLAMABAD
A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex
APP25-181222 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Workers of PPP women wing holding a rally in favor of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in front of Press Club

Workers of PPP women wing holding a rally in favor of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in front of Press Club

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah giving degree among to students during 26th convocation of Mehran University

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah giving degree among to students during 26th convocation of Mehran University

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing during inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing during inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is unveiling a plaque to inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is unveiling a plaque to inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir...

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti talking to media persons after drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti talking to media persons after drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti addressing drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti addressing drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Puppet show being performed during Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday Ceremony at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Puppet show being performed during Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday Ceremony at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Children performing during the inaugural ceremony of Inter Constituency Games 2022 at Temas Khan Stadium

Children performing during the inaugural ceremony of Inter Constituency Games 2022 at Temas Khan Stadium

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Miss Shaza Fatima Khawaja addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Pakistan-ITU Digital Inclusion Week' at a local hotel

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Miss Shaza Fatima Khawaja addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Pakistan-ITU Digital Inclusion Week’ at a...

Girls visiting stalls during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls visiting stalls during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls capturing moments during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls capturing moments during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls visiting stalls during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls visiting stalls during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts