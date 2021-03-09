A group photograph of participants of high level technical consultative meeting on Antimicrobial and Resistance Surveillance and Knowledge, Attitude Practice (KAP) Survey organized by UK AID Programme Fleming Fund - DAI
APP01-090321 ISLAMABAD: March 09  A group photograph of participants of high level technical consultative meeting on Antimicrobial and Resistance Surveillance and Knowledge, Attitude Practice (KAP) Survey organized by UK AID Programme Fleming Fund - DAI. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR