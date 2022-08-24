PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A group photo of toper students of SSC Exams Federal Board 2022 from GB with SAPM Fahad Hussain and Special Secretary to PM Sara Saeed at Prime Minister Secretariat during their exposure visit Wed, 24 Aug 2022, 9:01 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP76-240822 ISLAMABAD: August 24 – A group photo of toper students of SSC Exams Federal Board 2022 from GB with SAPM Fahad Hussain and Special Secretary to PM Sara Saeed at Prime Minister Secretariat during their exposure visit. APP photo by Asim Abbas Shigri APP76-240822 ISLAMABAD: