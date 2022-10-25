PhotosNational Photos A group photo of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with the children given polio drops and their mothers taken just after the inauguration of a week-long anti-polio drive at CM House Tue, 25 Oct 2022, 12:31 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP51-241022 KARACHI: October 24 - A group photo of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with the children given polio drops and their mothers taken just after the inauguration of a week-long anti-polio drive at CM House. APP/MAF/MOS/FHA APP51-241022 KARACHI APP52-241022 KARACHI APP53-241022 KARACHI