A group photo of Parliamentary Secretary industries, production, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani, CEO NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary and others during visit National productivity Organization (NPO) head Office

A group photo of Parliamentary Secretary industries, production, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani, CEO NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary and others during visit National productivity Organization (NPO) head Office
APP17-301022 ISLAMABAD: October 30 - A group photo of Parliamentary Secretary industries, production, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani, CEO NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary and others during visit National productivity Organization (NPO) head Office. APP/IQJ/FHA
A group photo of Parliamentary Secretary industries, production, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani, CEO NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary and others during visit National productivity Organization (NPO) head Office
APP17-301022 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR