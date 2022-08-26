A group photo of Pakistan Football Federation Chairman Haroon Malik with officials of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Zohaib Rafiq, Qasim Malik and Exporters.

APP59-260822 SIALKOT: August 26 - A group photo of Pakistan Football Federation Chairman Haroon Malik with officials of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Zohaib Rafiq, Qasim Malik and Exporters. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
President Chamber of Commerce Mian Imran Akbar, Qasim Malik presenting a shield to Pakistan Development Committee Convener Engineer Mir Masood Rashid during his visit at SCCI.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Irshad Ahmad is addressing to the members of Chamber of Commerce.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing meeting of a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Sialkot International Airport.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Rana Mahmood Al Hassan, along with Chamber of Commerce President Mian Imran Akbar members are cutting cake on the eve of Pakistan Day celebrations

Chairperson Women Chamber of Commerce Dr. Maryam Noman Butt is presenting a shield to Chief Guest Mrs Khawaja Zka Ul Deen at the Allama Iqbal's ceremony

Group photo of FCCI members with Mohammad Bello Abioye, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during their visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FPCCI

UBG seeks PM’s help in deciding FPCCI election rigging case

A delegation of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries pose for a group photo with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as they discuss providing more business opportunities to the women in ICT

Chief Guest President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a group photograph with special persons team during "Islamabad the Beautiful Cricket Gala T-10" at Shalimar Cricket Ground

MULTAN: October 27 - Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck addressing to members of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

SIALKOT: October 06  A group photograph of SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar with business community during his visit to Chamber of Commerce. APP photo by Munir Butt

