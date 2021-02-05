Home Photos General Coverage Photos A group photo of Major General (Retd) Amer Aslam Khan during the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A group photo of Major General (Retd) Amer Aslam Khan during the inauguration of Pre-Fabricated House at M3 Industrial City Fri, 5 Feb 2021, 11:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP80-050221 FAISALABAD: February 05 - A group photo of Major General (Retd) Amer Aslam Khan during the inauguration of Pre-Fabricated House at M3 Industrial City. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP80-050221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye-catching view of thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city LAHORE: September 02 A view of construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE: September 02 A view of construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari