A group photo of judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Mahmood A. Khan and other participant during the 4th National Women Law Conference 2021
APP72-090321 KARACHI: March 09 - A group photo of judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Mahmood A. Khan and other participant during the 4th National Women Law Conference 2021. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  Sindh High Court Justice, Justice Mahmood A. Khan addressing during the 4th National Women Law Conference 2021 on Womens Friendly Laws and its implementation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR