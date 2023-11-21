A group photo of H.E. Mr. Brahim Romani, the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, President Abdul Gafoor Malik with exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

A group photo of H.E. Mr. Brahim Romani, the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, President Abdul Gafoor Malik with exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
APP42-211123 SIALKOT: November 21 - A group photo of H.E. Mr. Brahim Romani, the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, President Abdul Gafoor Malik with exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). APP/MUT/FHA
A group photo of H.E. Mr. Brahim Romani, the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, President Abdul Gafoor Malik with exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
APP42-211123
SIALKOT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services