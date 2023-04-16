PhotosNational Photos A group photo of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori along with the representatives of Pakistan Association of Press Photojournalist (PAPP) on the occasion of Iftar-dinner at the Governor House Sun, 16 Apr 2023, 8:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP41-160423 KARACHI: April 16 - A group photo of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori along with the representatives of Pakistan Association of Press Photojournalist (PAPP) on the occasion of Iftar-dinner at the Governor House. APP/ZID APP41-160423 KARACHI: