- A view of cricket match played between Government Women College Farooq Colony and Iqra Girls College teams during Inter Girls Collegiate Cricket Tournament organized by Education Board Sargodha
- Motorcyclists on the way at Islamabad Highway during light showers that experienced the Federal Capital
- Students attempting the Matriculation (Matric) paper at Government High School No 2 as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams have started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
- Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner to Pakistan called on the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in his office. The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani and the Country Director British Council James Hampson
- A group photo of Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb with Executive Committee of the Fund-Bank Staff Association
