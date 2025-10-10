A Group Photo of Federal Minister For Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with President Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) Qazi Sajid Ali and others on the occasion of the Witness Gratification on Completion of Eye Screening of 20000 Students through School Eye Clinic Project in Collaboration with Rotary Club of Heidelberg Schools Germany at (PEBS) Hospital.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.