A group photo of eminent women leaders and inspirational women of Pakistan with Chairman PSX Suleman Mehdi and CEO PSX Farrukh H Khan after a gong ceremony to celebrate International Womens Day at PSX
APP42-080321 KARACHI: March 08 - A group photo of eminent women leaders and inspirational women of Pakistan with Chairman PSX Suleman Mehdi and CEO PSX Farrukh H Khan after a gong ceremony to celebrate International Womens Day at PSX. APP photo by M. Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Labourers women packing tomatoes in wooden boxes as world celebrates International Womens Day at Vegetables Market