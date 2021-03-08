Home Photos General Coverage Photos A group photo of eminent women leaders and inspirational women of Pakistan...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA group photo of eminent women leaders and inspirational women of Pakistan with Chairman PSX Suleman Mehdi and CEO PSX Farrukh H Khan after a gong ceremony to celebrate International Womens Day at PSX Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 10:51 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-080321 KARACHI: March 08 - A group photo of eminent women leaders and inspirational women of Pakistan with Chairman PSX Suleman Mehdi and CEO PSX Farrukh H Khan after a gong ceremony to celebrate International Womens Day at PSX. APP photo by M. Saeed QureshiALSO READ Labourers women packing tomatoes in wooden boxes as world celebrates International Womens Day at Vegetables Market