PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A group photo of CO Iram Naaz, Ashafaq Naaz Ghuman with Blind people during a ceremony Eid Gifts for Blind People Organized by Travel to Light Educational Institute Sun, 9 Apr 2023, 6:37 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP33-090423 SIALKOT: April 09 - A group photo of CO Iram Naaz, Ashafaq Naaz Ghuman with Blind people during a ceremony Eid Gifts for Blind People Organized by Travel to Light Educational Institute. APP/MUT/ZID APP33-090423 SIALKOT: