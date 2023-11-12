A group photo of Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi with other participants on the occasion of Opening Ceremony of Longi Solar’s at Gulberg

A group photo of Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi with other participants on the occasion of Opening Ceremony of Longi Solar's at Gulberg
A group photo of Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi with other participants on the occasion of Opening Ceremony of Longi Solar's at Gulberg
APP15-121123
LAHORE: November 12 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services