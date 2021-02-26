A group photo of brides during the 40 collective weddings ceremony organized by Medina Foundation at the University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP55-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - A view of disable person’s cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Multan Cricket Ground. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP40-260221

APP41-260221

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking with Film Star Nagma Begum during ceremony in honour of Film Star Nagma Begum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR