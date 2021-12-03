A group photo during distribution of wheelchairs among the special persons during a ceremony by Al-Khidmat Foundation to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

APP43-031221 SIALKOT: December 03 - A group photo during distribution of wheelchairs among the special persons during a ceremony by Al-Khidmat Foundation to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. APP Photo by Munir Butt
