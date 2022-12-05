PhotosNational Photos A group photo along with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi during the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House Mon, 5 Dec 2022, 10:48 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram KARACHI: December 05 - A group photo along with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi during the Inauguration of 1st Pakistan Polish International Scientific Conference organized by Federal Urdu University at Governor House-APP APP57-051222 KARACHI