A group of students and faculty members of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Science (BUITEMS) being briefed during their visit to Command and Staff College Sat, 30 Oct 2021, 7:45 PM

APP06-301021 QUETTA: October 30 – Corps Commander Lieutenant General Safraz Ali answering the question during an interaction with visiting a group of students and faculty members of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Science (BUITEMS) and historic Miri Fort followed by excursion trip to Hanna Lake. APP