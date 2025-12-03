Thursday, December 4, 2025
APP53-031225 LARKANA: December 03 – A group of children struggling to pull out sugarcanes loaded on a running tractor trolley at Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road. APP/NAS/TZD/ABB
APP53-031225
LARKANA
