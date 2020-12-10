Home Photos Feature Photos A group of birds sit on the wall of the Agricultural University... PhotosFeature Photos A group of birds sit on the wall of the Agricultural University to enjoying the sunlight Thu, 10 Dec 2020, 6:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-101220 FAISALABAD: December 10 - A group of birds sit on the wall of the Agricultural University to enjoying the sunlight. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP03-101220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: July 07 Traffic police warden performing his duties under the cover of an umbrella to protect from direct sunlight and hot weather....