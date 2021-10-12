A group of artists and students performs during a ceremony in honor of famous Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib at National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA)

A group of artists and students performs during a ceremony in honor of famous Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib at National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA)
APP79-121021 KARACHI: October 12 - A group of artists and students performs during a ceremony in honor of famous Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib at National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA). APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP79-121021 KARACHI:

Students recitation Naat during ceremony in connection with Ashra Rehmat ul Alameen (peace be upon him) at Sanatzaar

Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab addressing the Police Darbar ceremony at the Police Line

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheeruddin Babar Awan addressing a prize distribution ceremony in Government Post Graduate Asghar Mall College

Chairman BISEP Mr. Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai and Cluster Director BHSS Ms. Safia Qasim giving away award to position holder student during the ceremony of High Achievers

A large number of devotees standing outside the entrance gate of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), a great Sufi saint of the subcontinent, during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints

A large number of devotees including women and children standing outside the entrance gate of the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A) during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints

Devotees carrying a symbolic paper boat to drop into the river , an offering to Muslim saint Abdul Qadir Gilani as a way of giving thanks after their desire to give birth to a son was fulfilled, before dropping it into the water during an annual ceremony on the banks of the River Ravi in the provincial capital.The ceremony commemorates a centuries-old tale that saint Abdul Qadir Gilani raised a sunken ship carrying a wedding party, at the pleading of the groom's mother, saving all the occupants

Renowned singer Hamid Ali Khan performing on the stage during a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council to mark with Defence Day

MPA Nadeem Qureshi distributing prizes among the participants during a ceremony at E-library to mark with Defence Day

A child participating in a ceremony of hoisting Hilal-i-Istaqlal and Defence Day at Jinnah Hall

Students performing at a flag-raising ceremony at the town hall on the occasion of Defense Day

